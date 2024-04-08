BARRIE
Barrie

    • Crash snaps hydro pole leaving Wasaga Beach in the dark

    Car crash into hydro pole leaves people without power in Wasaga Beach Sat. April 7, 2024. (Source: X) Car crash into hydro pole leaves people without power in Wasaga Beach Sat. April 7, 2024. (Source: X)
    An early-morning crash knocked the power out in Wasaga Beach.

    On Saturday, shortly after 2 a.m., Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call about a car that had collided with a hydro pole and rolled over on Ramblewood Drive in Wasaga Beach.

    The occupants of the car were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

    However, the pole they crashed into took out more than 8,000 customers in Wasaga’s west end, said Wasaga Distribution's CEO Brandon Weiss.

    "That pole carries our main infrastructure though town," Weiss said.

    Using social media as a means of customer communication, Wasaga Distribution kept the public informed during the early-morning hours of the outage.

    At 5:39 a.m., the local hydro company sent out a message indicating most customers had their power restored. However, those in areas of 58th Street South, Allegra and Dennis drives would still be without service until the hydro pole could be replaced.

    A mid-day tweet indicated Wasaga Distribution expected power to be disrupted for another four hours. The message reminded residents to keep refrigerators and freezers closed to prevent food spoilage.

    By dinner, all power had been restored.

    Huronia West OPP continues to investigate the collision that disrupted power to Wasaga Beach residents.

    If you witnessed this incident or have video or dash cam footage that may assist in the investigation, call 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.

