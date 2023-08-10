Crash slows traffic right outside entrance to Boots and Hearts

Just as one of the region's largest music festivals was getting underway, a collision was causing traffic headaches just outside one of the entrances.

Early Thursday afternoon, a U-Haul truck ended up on its side on Hwy. 11 near Line 8. Many people attending the Boots & Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek in Oro Medonte are entering the festival right near where the crash happened.

There is no confirmation of any injuries as a result of the collision. However, OPP say the cleanup took an extended period of time as the truck had to be emptied before a tow truck could put the truck back on the road.

The investigation is ongoing.