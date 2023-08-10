Crash slows traffic right outside entrance to Boots and Hearts

A U-Haul truck is pulled back on its feet after ending up on its side on Hwy. 11 on Thurs. Aug. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Connor Earl Productions). A U-Haul truck is pulled back on its feet after ending up on its side on Hwy. 11 on Thurs. Aug. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Connor Earl Productions).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver