Crash leads to impaired driving & drug possession charges: OPP

Provincial police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of causing a collision while impaired in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Boundary Road late Saturday afternoon for a driver who allegedly blew through a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle.

Police say they launched an impaired driving investigation and arrested the man from Scarborough at the scene.

He is charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, possession of cocaine, having cannabis readily available, and disobeying a stop sign.

The vehicle was towed to the impound yard for seven days as a result of the charges.

There was no word on any injuries.