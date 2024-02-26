Crash leads to impaired driving & drug possession charges: OPP

BARRIE
    Provincial police attend the scene of a collision on Boundary Road in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Sat., Feb. 24, 2024. (Source: OPP) Provincial police attend the scene of a collision on Boundary Road in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Sat., Feb. 24, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Provincial police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of causing a collision while impaired in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

    Officers responded to a report of a crash on Boundary Road late Saturday afternoon for a driver who allegedly blew through a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle.

    Police say they launched an impaired driving investigation and arrested the man from Scarborough at the scene.

    He is charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, possession of cocaine, having cannabis readily available, and disobeying a stop sign.

    The vehicle was towed to the impound yard for seven days as a result of the charges.

    There was no word on any injuries.

