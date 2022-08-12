Crash kills cyclist in The Blue Mountains

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The Trump home search: Push to unseal warrant used by FBI

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the 'immediate' release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the 'substantial public interest in this matter.'

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver