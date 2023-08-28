Crash in Shelburne, Ont. sends 2 to trauma centre
Two people have been taken to a local trauma centre following a collision in Shelburne, Ont. Monday.
Dufferin OPP responded to the crash in the Main Street area sometime around 7 a.m.
At the time of the collision, Main Street between County Road 124 and Simon Street was shut down for investigation.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
BREAKING | 'A criminal investigation': Police find traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of "accelerant" were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Donald Trump trial: Date revealed for case involving alleged plotting to overturn U.S. election
A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
Canadians asked to 'fill the gap' as wildfires create challenges booking blood donations
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
Franklin first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season; not forecast to landfall in Atlantic Canada
Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season and is a Category 4 hurricane as of Monday afternoon.
New Brunswick wants thousands of land owners excluded from Indigenous title claim
The New Brunswick government is moving to protect private property owners from a land claim by the Wolastoqey Nation that seeks title to more than 60 per cent of the province.
Man facing charges after 3 teens shot at while riding ATVs: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing several firearms charges after three teenagers were shot at while riding ATVs in Colchester County Sunday night.
Coroner confirms names of Quebec children police say were murdered by father
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
Missing 85-year-old Pierrefonds man found dead in wooded area
Montreal police say they have found the body of a missing 85-year-old Pierrefonds man. Makram Ebeid had been missing since Aug. 24.
Two people arrested and charged as climate protesters again stop traffic in Ottawa
Ottawa police say two people are facing charges after a climate protest blocked traffic Monday morning on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, as the group continued to demand a national firefighting service to combat wildfires.
One person injured in Vanier Parkway crash
Ottawa paramedics say one person was injured in a nasty-looking crash on the Vanier Parkway overpass above Highway 417 Monday morning.
'I’m not the mayor': Former Mayor John Tory returns to talk radio
Former Toronto Mayor John Tory returned to the airwaves on Monday morning as a temporary host on NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning.
Police seize 28 handguns from North York hotel room
An Ottawa man is facing more than 100 charges after 28 handguns were found in a hotel room in North York, Toronto police say.
Over 200 cattle dead after Wellington County barn fire, estimated damages in the millions
Wellington North Fire Service (WNFS) says over 200 cattle died following an accidental barn fire on Saturday afternoon in a rural community near Arthur.
Large Cambridge encampment cleared
A large encampment that once occupied part of the parking lot at 150 Main Street in Cambridge is gone, but what happened and where the people who lived there went remains unclear.
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind children to begin
A coroner's inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children is set to begin today.
Victim shot three times, police looking for suspect
When the victim got out of his car he saw a masked suspect who reportedly brandished a firearm and began shooting — striking him three times, once in the neck and twice in the chest.
Waterspout confirmed over Lake Erie: Northern Tornadoes Project
It was an active few days for wicked weather, with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project confirming an EF0 waterspout near Turkey Point over the weekend.
Loaded weapon and drugs seized as part of investigation
The call came in around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near Veterans Memorial parkway and Trafalgar Street.
Timmins man led police on car chase in stolen truck, claimed to be undercover cop
Timmins police have a local man in custody after an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup truck.
Quebec child killings: Businessman identified as father of slain twins
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
Windsor police investigate ‘suspicious’ house fire
A South Windsor house fire that broke out in the basement of an Ouellette Avenue home Saturday is now being investigated as an arson.
Another tornado confirmed in the region from Aug. 24 storm
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, the investigation concluded that an EF1 tornado with winds upwards of 145 km/h caused damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
Say 'goodbye' to summer at a free concert in downtown Calgary
Calgarians are invited to celebrate the end of summer at a free downtown concert on Aug. 30, 2023.
2 suspects arrested in connection to mischief at Fort Macleod, Alta., theatre
Two people are facing charges in connection with an incident that took place during a Pride event at a theatre in Fort Macleod, Alta.
Police investigating crash on Memorial Drive
A man is in hospital after a crash in northeast Calgary.
Saskatoon wildlife rehab releases rare hummingbird
A rare hummingbird stranded far from home in Saskatoon has been set free.
Protesters in Saskatoon call on province to reverse parental consent and pronoun policy
A protest took place on Sunday in Saskatoon, uniting concerned citizens against a new policy that would mandate students under the age of sixteen to obtain parental consent before their schools can make changes to their names or pronouns.
Sask. man ticketed for watching YouTube while driving, police say
A driver in Saskatchewan was ticketed $580 for distracted driving after being caught watching YouTube while behind the wheel.
Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to join Oilers fall training camp
Former Oiler and one-time eight-point scorer Sam Gagner will be training with the Edmonton Oilers next month.
189 properties partially or fully lost to wildfires in B.C. Okanagan: officials
Eight properties in B.C.’s Okanagan have been added to the list of structures that have been significantly damaged or fully destroyed by recent wildfires, bringing the total to 189.
Heat warnings in B.C. as temperature records fall and wildfire fight continues
Persistent heat is expected to continue today in parts of British Columbia as the province continues to battle almost 400 active wildfires.
Vancouver drivers face highest gas prices of 2023
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are once again on the move—but not in the direction drivers would like to see.