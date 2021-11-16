COVID-19 outbreak forces York Simcoe Minor Hockey League to pause upcoming games

Barrie, Ont. -

The under 12 division York Simcoe Minor Hockey League is shutting down for at least two weeks after the health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak with several high-risk contacts.

Teams in the loop include the East Gwillimbury Eagles, who cancelled three upcoming games, including its matchup Tuesday with the Innisfil Winterhawks.

York Region Public Health has one confirmed positive case and one probable case among a U12 team. It also identified 18 high-risk contacts.

The health unit directed all high-risk contacts to isolate for 10 days and get tested.

The situation has teams awaiting further instruction from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) on how to proceed.

Tuesday afternoon, the OMHA sent a statement to CTV News that reads in part, "Several teams were told to self-isolate, and programming was put on hold out of an abundance of caution."

The association said the York and Simcoe Muskoka health units determined the best course of action was to cancel all on and off-ice team activities until at least Nov. 25.

"The decision to shut down activities allowed public health units more time to investigate and to mitigate any further disruption," the OMHA statement continued.

It also noted that health authorities "believe this outbreak might have started at a school and not through hockey."

Earlier this month, the East Gwillimbury Minor Hockey Association noted an issue with "some members not adhering to the protocols put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

At the time, it posted a letter from the town on its website about safety measures for members, including physical distancing, face mask protocols, active screening, and showing proof of vaccination for those entering the facility 12 and older.

"Some individuals are refusing to abide by the COVID-19-related health and safety requirements, such as proper use of mask-wearing," the town's letter sent on Oct. 29 stated.

At this time, the association has games resuming on Nov. 27 when the Eagles take on the Aurora Tigers.