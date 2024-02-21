Courtroom debate over sentencing for Barrie teen in fatal shooting case

A young Barrie man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a fellow 17-year-old outside his south Barrie home in 2021 was back in court on Wednesday as the Crown and defence debated how the now-20-year-old should be sentenced.

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence, carrying a maximum of 25 years behind bars with parole eligibility after 10 years.

The defence wants a sentence of 10 years with the ability to be eligible for a program called IRCS - Intensive Rehabilitative Custody and Supervision.

The court had heard previously a rivalry between the teens sparked a war of words online, including threats of violence and death, which escalated to the fatal shooting in the victim's driveway on November 19, 2021.

The Crown told the Orillia courtroom the offender's actions, were "planned and deliberate," adding, "All the people located in the garage were placed in harm's way without a second thought."

Two others, Alexander Craggs and another young man, also pleaded guilty to their involvement that night.

Craggs, who was 18 at the time, admitted to driving the shooter and the other teen to the victim's home. He pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars, with credit for pre-trial custody.

The other teen, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for luring the victim out of his home the night the teen was killed. He is slated to be sentenced in April.

With limited time, the defence only had a few minutes to begin submissions on Wednesday afternoon.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to wrap up next week.