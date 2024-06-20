Court appearance for Barrie men charged in pool installation fraud case

Two Barrie men charged with fraud concerning an alleged pool company scam made their first court appearance on Thursday in Midland.

Police accused Matthew Tayler and Jamie Galipeau with defrauding 16 Sommerland Pools and Landscapes customers out of nearly half a million dollars.

Tayler and Galipeau were arrested in Wasaga Beach last month. They are each charged with 14 counts of fraud. Tayler is also accused of three counts of mischief.

In interviews with CTV News, several Sommerland customers, including Daniel Pecarski, said they paid thousands for work that was never done or completed.

Pecarski claims he lost a deposit of more than $20,000.

"We were duped, and unfortunately, you know, the first feeling you have is embarrassment. This should not have happened to me," he said when CTV News met with him in August 2023.

Sommerland Pool and Landscaping customers allege the company took their deposit and never completed the work in their backyards. (Supplied)

Last month, following Tayler and Galipeau's arrest, Pecarski said he's hoping for a resolution.

"You had 14 opportunities to go the right road, to take the right course, and you guys chose not to, so now tell it to the judge," he said.

The two Barrie men are scheduled to return to court next month.

The allegations against them have not been tested in court.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides