County of Simcoe to receive National Forestry award
A special ceremony Friday will recognize the Simcoe County forest.
The Canadian Institute of Forestry (CIF) will be presenting the prestigious national award to county staff. The Warden, Deputy Warden and forestry staff will be on hand for the presentation.
Each year the CIF presents a number of awards in recognition of outstanding and unique accomplishments to forestry in Canada.
National Forest week runs from September 19 to the 25 and coincides with Simcoe County Forests' 100th-anniversary celebrations in 2022.
The Simcoe County forests are the largest municipally-owned forest network in Ontario at more than 33,000 acres.
With files from the County of Simcoe.
