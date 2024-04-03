Construction worker, 61, calls winning $81,000 with lottery a nice feeling

A construction worker from Schomberg hasn't made any significant plans just yet after winning more than $81,000 with the lottery.

Reginald Fortune, 61, purchased the All In Poker Lottery ticket at George's Convenience on Dr. Kay Drive in Schomberg and discovered he had won the jackpot while at the store.

"The screen went crazy, and I saw a lot of zeros," he recalled while at the OLG centre in Toronto to collect his winnings.

Fortune won $76,988.60 with his ticket and added another $5,000 with the $2 instant portion of his ticket.

He shared the news immediately with his brother.

"He was happy," he said. "It's a nice feeling."

Fortune plans to put it into savings until he can decide how to spend his lottery win.