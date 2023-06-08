Construction projects set to begin at Orillia's waterfront

Two major construction projects are about to begin on Orillia's waterfront.

On Monday, the first phase of the Laclie Street Reconstruction project and the Tecumseth Street Reconstruction project start.

The Laclie Street project involves the reconstruction of Laclie Street from Neywash Street to Borland Street East.

The Tecumseth Street project sees the reconstruction of Tecumseth Street from Laclie Street to Centennial Drive.

Work on both projects includes constructing local sanitary sewers, storm sewers and watermains.

Curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and asphalt paving on Laclie Street from Neywash Street to Borland Street East and Tecumseth Street from Laclie Street to Centennial Drive are also being done.

During construction, Laclie Street from Neywash Street to Borland Street East and Tecumseth Street from Laclie Street to Centennial Drive will only be open to local traffic and emergency vehicles.

A detour is in place to access Couchiching Beach Park.

Phase one of the Laclie Street Reconstruction project and the entirety of the Tecumseth Street Reconstruction project are expected to be complete by the end of November.

The budget is a combined $8.6 million.

"The reconstruction of Laclie Street is a priority for our community and for council, and I am pleased to see the first phase underway of this significant project," said Don McIsaac, Orillia mayor.

"We have heard from our constituents, and council is investing significantly to improve roads and sidewalks in Orillia, including doubling funding for our annual roads and sidewalk programming and capital funding of approximately $15 million for 2023.

"Over the next 10 years, we anticipate investing more than $175 million in our roads infrastructure, with $29 million on the Laclie Street Reconstruction project."

According to the City of Orillia, the Laclie Street Reconstruction project is being phased over the next four years, subject to annual budget approval.