Construction project aims to bring hundreds of new jobs to Barrie

Ground has broken on a new project to bring hundreds of new jobs to Barrie.

The new building, located on King Street, is anticipated to create 300 new jobs when it's completed.

"To create jobs for all the folks that live in this community, we need to make sure that we have a community that you can live in, you can play in, and you can work in," said Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall. "We want to reduce the amount of traffic going down Highway 400 and keep as many of those people here in Barrie as possible. Aeraium Group moving forward on this, I think, is vital to our growth over the next couple of years."

Stephen Sperling is the president of Aerarium Group, which is handling construction.

"The cost of construction is probably in the area of $14 million," Sperling said. "They're going to be excavating for the foundations, putting installation in for the foundations and we're waiting on steel, which will be coming in mid-December."

The building is scheduled to be completed next year.