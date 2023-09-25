Conquering cancer through community calendar by Gilda's Club

It takes a brave person to battle cancer but an even braver person to share their journey publicly to help others.

For the fifth time, the Gilda's Club of Simcoe Muskoka is out with its annual fundraising calendar. Each month features a vulnerable photo with that person's vulnerable story of their difficult cancer journey.

"These people have put their hearts and souls into this," said Jayne Pritchard, a retired CTV News Barrie anchor and supporter of the Gilda's Club. "Beside each of their photographs, there is a very heartwarming, personal, inspirational story from all of them."

Pritchard is a cancer survivor and has since become a proud supporter of the Gilda's Club of Simcoe Muskoka. The organization works to provide various types of support to anyone impacted by cancer, whether directly or indirectly.

"We're a rare resource, not just in this province but in the country," said Aaron Lutz, the executive director. "There's two Gilda's Clubs in Canada, and we're celebrating our 13th year here, and still we hear from people in this community; I wish I knew about you sooner."

Thanks to fundraisers like the annual calendar, all of its programming is available free of charge. The organization receives no government funding.

More than 570 people from across Ontario rely on its resources, making the calendar's success paramount.

"Generosity of this community helps us provide that support to people who don't have the family, who don't have the friends, people who need that extra little push," said Lutz.

The calendars are on sale at Connect Hair Studio and Gilda's Club of Simcoe Muskoka. You can also purchase them online.