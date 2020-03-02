BARRIE -- Construction is ramping up once again with two major projects in Barrie.

Starting Monday until May 15, Mapleview Drive will be closed to motorists between Yonge Street and Royal Jubilee Drive.

The construction is a continuation of work that began last fall, which wrapped up just before Christmas. This time around, crews will be installing a large sanitary sewer and transmission water main.

"That is necessary for us to service the new developments in the Hewitt's secondary plan area as well as the new secondary school," explains Andrea Miller, general manager of Infrastructure and Growth Management with the City of Barrie.

Miller adds that the closure may affect many over the next couple of months, including commuters, residents living in the area and those who need to use the Go Train.

"We do definitely have some transit changes," says Miller, "But we do have a GO bus shuttle that will be running to ensure we can get people to the GO train station."

Several businesses in the nearby plaza may also be affected, but Miller says the city has "made arrangements to ensure that they still have access and we do encourage people to continue and support the businesses."

Shovels will also be back in the ground starting Monday for phase two of the Dunlop Street project.

Phase one began last year, aiming to replace old infrastructure, widen sidewalks, and beautify the downtown.

The first stage will see Dunlop closed from Owen Street to Five Points until about mid-July. The entire project is expected to be completed by November.

The city is again offering free two-hour parking at the Chase McEachern and Mary Street lots to offset parking and bring people to the downtown core.