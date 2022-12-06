Colts fans urged to use north parking lot after four people struck crossing intersection

The Barrie Colts organization is urging its fans to use the north parking lot at the Sadlon Arena following two pedestrian-involved collisions in recent weeks.

"These folks were just going for a fun night out, and in one split second, lives are changed.

We know this is a very rare occurrence, and in one instance, there are criminal charges involved, but we want to stress to our fans that there is free parking at Sadlon Arena, and there really is no need for anyone to be crossing a very busy street on game nights unless they are taking public transit," the organization stated in a release.

Late last week, three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle while crossing at the Mapleview Drive East and Bayview Drive intersection on their way to the Sadlon Arena.

They were rushed to Toronto area hospitals in serious condition.

Police arrested a 32-year-old woman who faces impaired driving charges.

Last month, a man in his 70s was seriously injured when a vehicle hit him in the same intersection and fled the scene.

"We are so saddened by these incidents," the Colts organization stated, adding, "It could have just as easily been anyone in our community."

Empower Simcoe established a GoFundMe campaign for the three victims of Thursday night's collision. At the time of this article, it had raised nearly $11,000 of its $50,000 goal to help the victims and their families.