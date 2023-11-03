Collingwood Well Baby Clinic is on the move and expanding services

Pack up the stroller and diaper bag; the Collingwood Well Baby Clinic (CWBC) is moving to a new location on Monday.

The CWBC, run in partnership with the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, will be housed in a larger space adjacent to Midwives Nottawasaga.

"This is an exciting time for the clinic, which recently celebrated its five-year anniversary. With this continued success and new space, we are looking to further expand our roster of programs and services in the near future," says Natalie Kirby, midwife and CWBC Lead.

Daily drop-in hours at the new Lakeview Place, 9811 Beachwood Road, Collingwood location, with concerns relating to baby's weight gain, breastfeeding, pregnancy loss, and mood-related concerns for new parents will continue to be offered.

The clinic will continue to provide service to the community 365 days per year to support a wide variety of services, including:

Well-baby care for patients without family doctors until six weeks postpartum

Breastfeeding support with lactation consultants

Routine well-baby weight checks

Antenatal breastfeeding consults

Weekly After Baby Group for families struggling with mood changes postpartum

Bi-monthly Prenatal Breastfeeding Workshop

Weekly postpartum walking group

Indoor postpartum group

"Having this service available in the community is an excellent opportunity for new moms and parents to quickly and easily access supports in those first hours, days and weeks following delivery, in a safe and welcoming environment," says Rosemary Frketich, VP of patient services and CWBC.