Collingwood's hospital battling critical staffing crisis

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) is the latest facility to struggle with a critical staffing crisis.

Hospital officials are currently trying to ensure staff members' summer vacations don't impact the day-to-day operations.

The hospital's president said after facing the challenges of the pandemic, vacation time is crucial for the well-being of the staff.

Hospital workers are being moved to different departments to fill gaps, but CGMH President Michael Lacroix noted a more permanent solution is required.

"But just like the solution, our challenge is multi-faceted. So again, we're seeing burnout across the system. We're seeing people choosing to work elsewhere in the health-care system where maybe the intensity is a little bit lower relative to, say, an emergency department or intensive care unit within a hospital. We're also seeing some professionals leave the hospitals and health care altogether."

The priority is to ensure the intensive care unit can operate, but patients may have to be transferred elsewhere if capacity issues arise.