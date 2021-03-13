BARRIE, ONT. -- A five-week strike by 58 City of Orillia workers is over.

The city and staff represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 636 agreed on a four-year collective bargaining agreement. Union members have already approved the deal.

In a news release issued Saturday, IBEW says its members are happy to be going back to work to serve the community.

Employees in areas like water, waste diversion, and road winter maintenance hit the picket lines Feb. 6 after their union rejected what they characterized as an "abysmal" offer from the city.

The new deal includes a 1.65 percent cost-of-living bump in its first year, followed by 1.5 percent more a year for the next three.

Mayor Steve Clarke says the contract allows the city to provide critical services while being financially responsible and equitable.