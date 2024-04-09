City of Orillia resumes reconstruction on Laclie Street ahead of schedule

With spring's early arrival, the City of Orillia is prioritizing the reconstruction of Laclie Street and kicking things off ahead of schedule.

"Not only are we wrapping up Phase 1 of the project this year, but we're also starting Phase 2, showing exciting progress on this key project. I know road closures and changes to transit routes are a hassle, but these short-term inconveniences are paving the way for long-needed improvements that will benefit the whole community," said Mayor Don McIsaac.

The first of April marked the beginning of road closures and transit impacts, including:

The removal of temporary sidewalks on Laclie Street and Tecumseth Street.

Concrete sidewalks will be installed on both sides of Laclie Street from Brant Street to Borland Street and on both sides of Tecumseth Street from Laclie Street to Centennial Street.

Driveways and roads will be restored with the final layer of asphalt

Placement of sod and final landscaping

Laclie Street Reconstruction Phase 2

Road reconstruction on Laclie Street from Borland Street to Parkhurst Crescent.

Infrastructure replacement, including a new water main, sanitary and stormwater sewers, sidewalks, and traffic signals on North Street.

Street Access

Laclie Street will be open to local traffic from Neywash Street to Borland Street East.

Tecumseth Street will be open to local traffic from Laclie Street to Centennial Drive.

Emergency access will remain available.

The Orillia Transit Laclie Route will transition service to a temporary route on Matchedash Street North.

The city will monitor traffic impacts on Matchedash Street North and, if necessary, reinstall the traffic calming measures.

Once the construction schedule is finalized, the city will share more information about road closures and traffic detour schedules.

Laclie Street has made the Canadian Automobile Association's Worst Roads list several years in a row.