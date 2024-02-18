BARRIE
Barrie

    • City of Barrie to host annual Family Day Winter Adventure

    A Family Day fan favourite event is returning for its 9th consecutive year in Barrie.

    The Family Day Winter Adventure will be held on Monday at the Barrie Community Sports Complex in Midhurst, free of charge.

    According to the City, the event is an opportunity for families to be active outdoors.

    Activities include horse-drawn wagon rides, crafts, broomball, axe throwing, a bonfire warming zone, circus and fire performers.

    The fun begins at 10 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m.  

