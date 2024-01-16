City of Barrie seeks public input on improvements for Bayfield Street

The City of Barrie is planning significant improvements along a busy street and wants residents' input on the project.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) plans to replace the current Bayfield Street interchange and crossing structure, stretching from Grove to Coulter streets to enhance traffic in the area, and the City wants to explore improvements that align with that project.

The City asks residents and business owners to provide feedback on their experience with Bayfield Street and suggestions for the future.

The Ministry of Transportation will make improvements to Bayfield Street in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie)

The public can participate in several ways, including registering for project updates, completing a survey, or joining public information events - with the first scheduled for late March.

Once the City has gathered public input, it will start on design plans, contingent on Council and budget approvals.

The MTO's project is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2026, with the City's improvements anticipated several years later after the completion of the ministry's project.