City of Barrie opens marina for the season

The wet weather didn't make for the greatest first day of boating, but the City of Barrie has officially opened the season.

After craning in sailboats on Friday, the city ramped in boats into the water on Saturday.

"The marina means so much to Barrie, we are such a waterfront community," said Gus Diamantopoulos, the manager of corporate facilities with the City of Barrie. "It's just another layer of a service we provide, and it is a big part of Barrie, the water is a big part, and so is boating."

Diamantopoulos said the city had resurfaced its waterfront docks and marina office in the off-year to make it more suitable for seasonal boaters.