City of Barrie launches first phase of new transit network

The City of Barrie launched the first phase of its new Transit Network on Sunday.

The update is meant to enhance the current transit service, offering faster and more efficient routes and expanded coverage throughout the city.

Key changes include:

• Route Changes: There will be changes to routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 100.

(No changes to Routes 2, 7, and 8)

• Highway 400 Express Route: A new express route on Highway 400 will connect the north and south ends of Barrie with a 30-minute frequency from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

• Expanded Transit ON Demand (ToD): ToD has expanded to five zones in Barrie.

• Added service coverage on Hanmer Street, Lakeside Terrace, and Amelia Street.

"The city is growing, and we need to adjust the services to meet that growth," says Jason Zimmerman from Barrie Transit Services.

"It's really about putting the buses where they need to be and when they need to be there. Certain parts of our city need a bus more frequently, so we're going to be adding more frequency to parts of the city that need a bus coming by every fifteen minutes," Zimmerman adds.

The city says the new network plan will better align with the new Allandale waterfront transit terminal currently being built.

For more details, schedules, and maps, click here.