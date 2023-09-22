Barrie

    City of Barrie kicks off Culture Days with 3 weeks of events and activities

    Brightening Barriers exhibition returns for third year in downtown Barrie, Ont. (SUPPLIED: 2022 - Michael and Marion's art display) Brightening Barriers exhibition returns for third year in downtown Barrie, Ont. (SUPPLIED: 2022 - Michael and Marion's art display)

    Culture Days is back in Barrie to inspire public participation in arts and culture.

    Culture Days is a nationwide celebration that kicks off Friday and runs until October 15, supporting arts, culture and heritage organizers.

    In Barrie, various events and activities are offered over three weeks in-person, virtually and through self-guided exploration.

    On Friday at 12:30 p.m., the City will hold a Culture Days flag raising at City Hall, followed by a walking tour of Brightening Barriers, the downtown patio art project, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

    Several events are listed on the City's website over the next three weeks, including a performance by the Simcoe Contemporary Dancers, the first Bohemia Bazaar with a live DJ, and live music.

