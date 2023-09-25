City of Barrie behind new signs discouraging panhandling

The City of Barrie has started to post signs discouraging panhandling, but they won't be staying as is for long.

Residents may have observed signs that read 'Say NO to panhandling – There are better ways to make a difference. They are part of a controversial motion passed by councillors earlier this year to address the city's growing homelessness problem.

Councillors voted to hang up signs discouraging panhandling to direct donors toward supporting various service agencies that work with the city's homeless population.

However, at the bottom of the signs is a link to CanadaHelps.org, a website that connects the public with various charities.

Spotted in #Barrie today. I know about the directive from Council for staff to train us to give to charities instead of directly to people in need, so I'm assuming it belongs to @cityofbarrie. Will others think it's a campaign by @canadahelps? Either way, zero stars, not a fan. pic.twitter.com/6fQRKROcci — Jennifer van Gennip (@JennVanGennip) September 25, 2023

Upon learning of the signs the organization posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, they want nothing to do with the campaign.

"It's been brought to our attention that our name and URL have been included on signage for the City of Barrie," the post by CanadaHelps reads. "We do not endorse this campaign and have requested to be removed from this signage. CanadaHelps respects all forms of support for the vulnerable."

The City of Barrie has confirmed to CTV News that it is the party responsible for the signs and is working to remove the reference to CanadaHelps.

"CanadaHelps.org provides the ability to browse local agencies that accept donations on behalf of people in need, and it was our intent to ensure donations made it directly to local service agencies that need it most," a spokesman for the City of Barrie said. "However, we have seen the feedback from Canada Helps and will remove reference to this organization on the signage."

It's been brought to our attention that our name and URL have been included on signage for the City of Barrie. We do not endorse this campaign and have requested to be removed from this signage. CandaHelps respects all forms of support for the vulnerable. — CanadaHelps (@canadahelps) September 25, 2023

The bylaw passed earlier this year created national headlines for the city. In addition to the panhandling signs, an amendment would have prevented the distribution of things like food to the city's homeless population while on city-owned property.

This change was withdrawn after public backlash.

There's no word on when exactly the reference to the website will be removed from the signage.