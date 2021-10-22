Child killed in collision on Hwy. 89 in Melancthon Friday

OPP are investigating after a seven-year-old girl was killed, and three others injured, in a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 89 in Melancthon on Fri. Oct 22, 2021.

