Child killed in collision on Hwy. 89 in Melancthon Friday

BARRIE, ONT. -

A child has died in a two-vehicle collision in Melancthon Friday.

According to OPP, it happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 89, east of County Road 25. Police say two sedans collided head-on, killing one and leaving three others injured.

A seven-year-old girl was transported by air to a trauma centre, where she later died. The driver of that vehicle and the driver and passenger of the other were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic investigators are looking into the cause of the collision. Anyone with information, including any available dashcam footage, is asked to contact Duffering OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Victim services are being offered to any witnesses by Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.