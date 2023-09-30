Charges laid after robbery in Gravenhurst

A Huntsville man faces charges after a robbery in Gravenhurst on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to multiple calls about an older man being assaulted on Muskoka Road North near Brown Street at around 4 p.m. and, upon arrival, found that the suspect fled on foot.

Police say they located a suspect after they got involved in an altercation at Gull Lake Park.

A 36-year-old Huntsville man is charged with Robbery with Violence, Possession of Property obtained by crime and possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine.