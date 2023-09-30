Barrie

    • Charges laid after robbery in Gravenhurst

    Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo. Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo.

    A Huntsville man faces charges after a robbery in Gravenhurst on Thursday afternoon.

    Police responded to multiple calls about an older man being assaulted on Muskoka Road North near Brown Street at around 4 p.m. and, upon arrival, found that the suspect fled on foot.

    Police say they located a suspect after they got involved in an altercation at Gull Lake Park.

    A 36-year-old Huntsville man is charged with Robbery with Violence, Possession of Property obtained by crime and possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    • Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

      An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News