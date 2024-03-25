BARRIE
Barrie

    • Charges laid after reported shooting in Wasaga Beach

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Two men from Wasaga Beach face weapons charges after reports of a shooting on Mosley Street early Wednesday afternoon.

    Police say responding officers found one person injured and the two accused still on the premises.

    The two suspects were arrested and charged. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

    Along with the firearms offences, the two suspects face charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

    The following day, police conducted a search warrant at one of the suspect's residences and said they seized a Glock air pistol, a Beretta air pistol and an air pistol.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News