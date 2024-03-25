Charges laid after reported shooting in Wasaga Beach

Two men from Wasaga Beach face weapons charges after reports of a shooting on Mosley Street early Wednesday afternoon.

Police say responding officers found one person injured and the two accused still on the premises.

The two suspects were arrested and charged. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

Along with the firearms offences, the two suspects face charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The following day, police conducted a search warrant at one of the suspect's residences and said they seized a Glock air pistol, a Beretta air pistol and an air pistol.