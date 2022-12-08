Chapman's chocolate ice cream takes home sweet victory at international tasting competition

Canada's largest independent ice cream manufacturer took home a sweet victory after winning a global tasting competition in Dubai.

Chapman's 'The Only Chocolate' Premium ice cream came in first place at the International Ice Cream Consortium conference.

During the competition, members nominated their chosen chocolate ice cream products to be judged by their peers at the conference, and Chapman's chocolatey treat took a solid lead.

"It was not an easy competition with so many outstanding ice cream products participating," said Ashley Chapman, Chapman's chief operating officer.

'The Only Chocolate' Premium ice cream is one of the Markdale, Ont., company's best-sellers.

The conference hosted ice cream industry leaders from 13 countries.