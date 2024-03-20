Changes coming to Barrie's curbside collection: Here's what you need to know

The City of Barrie will have a new curbside collection contractor starting May 1, which means changes.

Here's what residents and business owners need to know.

Waste Collection

Garbage collection days may shift once the new contractor, Emterra Group, hits the road.

Residents are encouraged to check the 2024 Waste Collection Calendar to find out if their collection days have changed. All bins and bags must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on collection day because pick up times might be altered as well.

Crews won't shift the collection schedule when there is a holiday, except Christmas and New Year's Day, so residents should have their materials curbside on their scheduled collection days.

Starting in May, pet waste, including dog waste, plant-based kitty litter, and bedding for small animals, will be allowed in the green organics bin using certified compostable bags.

The City will still sell garbage tags for any additional bags or cans over the limits.

Garbage will continue to be collected every other week.

Yard Waste Collection

From April to November, yard waste will be collected every other week on garbage collection day, except in January for Christmas tree pickup.

The notable change here is that there will not be a specific day for yard waste collection.

Residents are to put their yard waste curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday and leave it there until it's collected. The City assures residents it will be collected sometime before the end of the work week.

Recycling Collection

While Emterra Group will be responsible for garbage, organics, and yard waste collection, Circular Materials has been hired to take over recycling collection from city crews.

No changes have been noted regarding what materials can be tossed into blue bins, but again, collection days may be shifted for residents.

Recycling collection will continue weekly.

Because the City will no longer be responsible for recycling collection, residents can contact the contractor directly at 1-877-667-2626 for bin replacement, scheduling concerns, or missed collection.

Businesses Must Register

Business owners must register to have curbside collection service continue or start when the new contractor comes on board.

Applications are due by April 15 to avoid service interruptions.

Only eligible businesses will be approved by the City.

Register your business online or apply in person at Service Barrie on Collier Street.

Businesses can be registered at any time, but applications must be submitted on the 15th of the month for collection to happen at the beginning of the following month.

Coming in 2025

Automated cart collection is scheduled to start in the fall of 2025.

Residents will receive one 240-litre cart for garbage and one 120-litre cart for organics.

The carts are on wheels, and the City says it will save crews from the heavy lifting because collection trucks use a mechanical arm to lift and empty the carts.

The new program is anticipated to result in faster collection times and fewer resources on the roads.

The City says the new carts will also protect against wind and animals.