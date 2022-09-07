CFB Borden members to train in ammunition disposal

Soldiers from the Canadian Forces Ammunition Depot in Angus will be conducting controlled detonations at CFB Borden, this week.

Locals in the CFB Borden vicinity can expect to hear controlled explosions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

This disposal activity will not pose a risk to the local population or infrastructure.

The ammunition depot must follow rigorous safety standards that govern the use of controlled detonations, and all protocols will be strictly observed.