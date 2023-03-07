Casino Rama Resort announces additional shows to 2023 lineup

The Casino Rama Resort has announced new shows to its 2023 lineup, including country, comedy and more.

The new additions include:

Nick Offerman - May 6

Nick Offerman is an actor, author, humorist and woodworker, best known as the character of Ron Swanson on NBC’s Parks & Recreation, Forest in Devs, Karl Weathers in the FX series Fargo, and Uncle Milty in Pam and Tommy. Join Nick for a night of deliberative talking, mirth, and music that will compel listeners to chuckle.

Chris Lane - July 13

Introducing Chris Lane, the country star with “a decidedly more country sound” (MusicRow). Lane has over 1.6 billion on-demand streams and three #1s to date with the platinum “Big, Big Plans,” 3-time platinum “I Don’t Know About You,” and platinum “Fix.”

Direct from Sweden The Music of ABBA - July 15

Direct from Sweden, The Music of ABBA will deliver the closest ABBA experience you’ll ever get with some of Sweden’s most experienced and talented singers and musicians playing 100 per cent live. Sing and dance along to all of your favourite hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Chiquitita,” “Mamma Mia,” and many more.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show – Darkside 50 Tour - Sept 29

The Australian Pink Floyd Show is described by The Times as “The Gold Standard” and The Daily Mirror as “The Kings of the Genre.” Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, this critically acclaimed tribute show has had an astonishing audience since 1988, selling four million tickets worldwide.

Complete details on show times and tickets is available here.