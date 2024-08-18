BARRIE
Barrie

    • Car & Truck show roars into Cookstown

    Innisfil Beach Cruisers held its annual Car and Truck show at the Georgian Bay Steam Show Grounds, with hundreds getting raised for local food banks and charities.

    The show saw around 100 owners of both old and new cars, encouraging them to show off their vehicles.

    "People just like to yap about cars," joked Linda Newton, club president of Innisfil Beach Cruisers. "It gives them a sense of pride; it's their baby. And that's how [car owners] treat them."

    Judges picked the best cars in multiple classes, and plaques were awarded to 25 owners and sponsors.

    Although the stormy weather affected the show's attendance, Newton says she enjoyed seeing all the families check out all the rides and the camaraderie between the owners.

    "People like to hang out and show off their cars, talk about its history, be it a newer car or an older car," added Newton. 

