Car slams through fencing, goes down a hill in Barrie's south end

Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in south Barrie after a car left the roadway, slammed through a fence, and went down a hill.

The incident happened Tuesday around noon when police say the driver appears to have been cut off and lost control while travelling on Essa Road near Sawmill Road.

Police say they don't believe the driver was seriously injured.

The damaged vehicle landed at the bottom of the hill near some townhomes in Timberwalk.

Police are investigating and encourage any witnesses to contact them.