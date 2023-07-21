Car crashes into front entry of Barrie home

Emergency crews attended a south-end neighbourhood in Barrie Friday morning after a car crashed into a house.

The vehicle appears to have left the road, slammed through a wrought-iron fence, onto the front lawn, up the stairs and into the front entry of the house near Marsellus Road and Farmstead Crescent. A wrought iron fence is damaged after a car crashed through it in the south-end of Barrie, Ont., on Fri., July 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)

Officials say the driver, a middle-aged man, was removed from the vehicle with minor injuries. A car crashed into a home in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., July 21, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/ At the Scene Photography)Police are looking into whether or not there was a medical issue that caused the collision.

The extent of damage to the house is unknown at this time.