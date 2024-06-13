Canadian Blood Services putting out call for donors for Canada Day

Canadian Blood Services is calling for donations, which are desperately needed ahead of a major long weekend.

With Canada Day approaching, staff at Barrie's branch are imploring the community to roll up their sleeves and potentially help save a life. With eligibility questionnaires able to be filled out from home, an effort is being made to make the process as simple as possible.

"This week is a fantastic time for Canadian Blood Services because we get to thank the donors, and we're doing this by shouting out to them how wonderful they are," said Cheryl Russell, a community development manager.

On Thursday, Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall joined members of the CTV News Barrie team for what would have been his first donation. Nuttall was born in England during a time when people were ineligible to donate due to a precautionary measure during the 'mad cow' outbreak.

However, those restrictions were lifted in December 2023, making Nuttall one of thousands of new people eligible to donate for the first time.

However, with strict criteria in place, other complications prevented the mayor from making his first donation on Thursday.

"I didn't think I was actually able to give blood in Canada, but through some changes, I am able to," Nuttall said. "I've come in, I've completed my quiz and questionnaire and this time next year, I'll be able to partake in giving blood and helping others who need it."

With Canada Day approaching, a mobile clinic will be held in Shelburne on Mon. July 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre Dufferin Rec Complex.

Currently, just 5 per cent of available slots have been booked.

"Make sure you know your eligibility," said Russell. "Eligibility restrictions evolve and change all the time at Canadian Blood Services."

