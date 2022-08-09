Canadian Armed Forces veteran charged with murder in connection to mass shooting in Belize

A Canadian Armed Forces veteran who called New Lowell home has been charged with murder in the country of Belize.

According to police in Belize, J.R. Smith was behind the wheel of a getaway car used moments after a mass shooting at a nightclub on July 31 that left 2 dead and 8 others injured.

Smith, a retired soldier with the Canadian Armed Forces, who served in Afghanistan 15 years ago, took up woodworking at Georgian College before starting his own business, Frontline Cabinetry.

CTV News featured Smith 5 years ago ahead of Remembrance Day, as he partnered with Canadian Forces Base Borden helping retiring veterans transition to civilian life through work in skilled trades.

Smith moved to Belize about six months ago.

Belize Police describe the shooting as one of the worst in the country’s history.

Investigators believe it all started when three of Smith’s friends got into an argument with a man over a young woman in the club. According to media outlets in Belize, the three men left the club. They then returned with guns, allegedly killing the man before opening fire on several others at the club, wounding at least two police officers.

Smith was initially charged with abetment to commit murder, but the charge was upgraded to murder.

Smith is originally from Newfoundland and was based at CFB Petawawa for years. He moved to Belize after he became disillusioned with the Canadian government lockdowns, which forced him to close his business.

His partner Denise Hepburn, who spoke with CTV News Tuesday, said Smith is 100% innocent and is the victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. She added that the black eye he received was from police after a plastic bag was placed over his head and he was beaten repeatedly and tortured.

Smith and his co-accused remain in custody and are back in court in early November.