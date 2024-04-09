Canada-wide warrant ends in arrest for federal offender

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in Kingston.

Edward Harrod, 29, was wanted for breach of his statutory release.

Harrod is serving a two-year and eight-month sentence for robbery, theft under $5,000, flight from peace officer, operating a vehicle while prohibited, assault with intent to resist arrest and possession of a narcotic.

At the time the warrant was issued, police said he could have been in Barrie, Midland and Collingwood.