BARRIE, ONT. -- An outbreak of COVID-19 at Muskoka Woods has grown to 11 people.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says that seven campers and four staff members had tested positive for the virus by noon on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the health unit says none of those infected are fully vaccinated, and at least some are not eligible for vaccination because they are under the age of 12.

The first case at the Rosseau camp was confirmed on July 31. By the next day, officials found evidence of transmission in more than one cabin.

More than 250 staff members were tested onsite early in the week, and the vast majority of the results were negative.