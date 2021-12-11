Calls for volunteers after outbreak declared at Orillia shelter

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at The Lighthouse Shelter and Community Services Hub in Orillia after multiple people tested positive for the virus.

The executive director of The Lighthouse, Linda Goodall, told CTV News that two people tested positive early last week resulting in about 75 staff members, clients and volunteers undergoing testing.

She would not specify if those who tested positive were clients or staff/volunteers.

On Wednesday, after the tests were processed, Goodall says two additional cases were found.

"No one is in hospital at this time," said Goodall. "They are safe, isolating and doing well."

Goodall ensured that all COVID-19 protocols were followed, and they have increased the personal protective equipment (PPE) to reduce the chances of further cases, including purchasing medical-grade masks. According to Goodall, the majority of staff and volunteers are vaccinated or are tested weekly.

She says most clients have had two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the on-site clinic has paramedics coming to the premises twice per week to provide shots to those eligible.

"We want to ensure everyone's safety when they're here," said Goodall.

During this time, the shelter is running low on staff and volunteers. Goodall said that some volunteers have opted not to work in the building amid the outbreak leaving their kitchen staff thin.

"We do three meals a day and seven days a week, and our kitchen runs 12 hours a day. Now we are low on volunteers and staff because of this. It's made it really tricky," said Goodall outside of the facility.

Due to the lack of hands in the kitchen, restaurants are stepping up to provide meals during this time.

On Saturday, Tre Sorelle, an Italian restaurant in the heart of Orillia, delivered about 50 portions of homemade pasta and sauce to The Lighthouse's doorstep.

"We feel it's important this time of year to support those who may not have the support that we do," said Gina White, the co-owner of the restaurant.

Restaurants and community members interested in sponsoring a meal can visit Meal Train and arrange a date and time.

The Meal Train website says that sponsorships will help feed 30-50 men and women facing homelessness in Orillia.