Featured
Caledon Street Crime Unit recovers $500K worth of stolen property
Two John Deere tractors are recovered during a police investigation in Caledon, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 (Courtesy: Caledon Street Crime Unit)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 4:03PM EST
The Caledon Street Crime Unit recovered 500-thousand-dollars’ worth of stolen property.
Officers responded to a report of a stolen tractor-trailer that was loaded with two large John Deere tractors in Caledon on Thursday.
Investigators found more stolen property along with the tractor-trailer in the area of Airport Road and King Street.
In total, police found a white Volvo transport truck, a grey flatbed trailer, a white curtain trailer, two John Deere tractors and a John Deere lawn mower.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP detachment.