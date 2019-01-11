

CTV Barrie





The Caledon Street Crime Unit recovered 500-thousand-dollars’ worth of stolen property.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen tractor-trailer that was loaded with two large John Deere tractors in Caledon on Thursday.

Investigators found more stolen property along with the tractor-trailer in the area of Airport Road and King Street.

In total, police found a white Volvo transport truck, a grey flatbed trailer, a white curtain trailer, two John Deere tractors and a John Deere lawn mower.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP detachment.