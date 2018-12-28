Featured
Caledon man charged with murder
An OPP vehicle parks at the entry way to a Caledon, Ont. residence on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 12:19PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 5:14PM EST
Police charged a 20-year-old Caledon man with first degree murder on Friday.
Caledon OPP responded to a King Street residence shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and found the body of 18-year-old Tyler Swartz of Thornhill.
The accused, Jonathan Weir, made a brief court appearance on Friday in Orangeville. He remains in police custody.
Officers are continuing to investigate to circumstances surrounding the alleged murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.