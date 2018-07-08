

Roger Klein, CTV Barrie





Saxophones, sausages and shady trees created a welcoming scene for Hospice Muskoka’s sixth annual butterfly release in Bracebridge’s Memorial Park.

More than 700 monarch butterflies were released this afternoon each of them was sponsored in honour of a loved one who had passed.

“I see so many people who are remembering their sons, daughters, and grandparents, and there is just a really warm feeling,” says Bracebridge resident Valerie Henry.

The goal is to raise $2.5 million to build and operate a new free-standing hospice in Port Carling in a joint effort with the Andy Potts Foundation.

Potts was an OPP officer who was killed while responding to a call 2005.

“We wanted to do something in Andy’s memory to give back to the community. He was a Bracebridge boy and he was very much involved in this community, so this seemed like a natural thing to do,” says Constable Potts’ father, Bob Potts.

Hospice Muskoka has been helping families cope with end of life issues since 1995. However, changing demographics have been increasing the need for care and hospice beds in south and west Muskoka.

“A lot of people choose to retire to Muskoka, which then ups our older population, and of course it’s natural – everyone is going to die,” says Rosamond Abbott from Hospice Muskoka.

Andy’s House is set to be an 8,528 square-foot facility, and it has been in the works since 2001.

Organizers estimate that today’s butterfly release raised more than $30,000. Construction of Andy’s House is underway, and it’s hoped the building will be operational by spring 2019.