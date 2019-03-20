

CTV Barrie





The Lighthouse shelter in Orillia serves 25,000 meals every year, and those numbers continue to climb.

The shelter’s Building Hope campaign is edging closer to a huge fundraising goal after months of hard work.

“We only have three-million left to raise out of 14 million,” says Lynn Thomas.

Once they reach their $14-million goal, two new facilities will be built on Queen Street to offer more services to more people, including families and teens.

One of those buildings will provide supportive housing, something that will affect everyone in Orillia.

“It’s not only just the issue of homelessness, but it’s the economic value that 'building hope' will bring because we will be saving costs at the hospital, we’ll be saving costs at the corrections services. So the cost savings across the board is huge,” explains Linda Goodall, Lighthouse.

A ground-breaking ceremony is set for early May with construction expected to take two years to complete.

The Lighthouse is holding a gala fundraiser at Casino Rama on May 31.

