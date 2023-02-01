Budget efforts heating up at Barrie city hall

Barrie city councillors were presented with overviews of individual budget requests from major service providers on Wed. Feb. 1, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie) Barrie city councillors were presented with overviews of individual budget requests from major service providers on Wed. Feb. 1, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver