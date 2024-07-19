Brothers in Simcoe County create innovative soccer cleats

A new innovative soccer footwear created by young kids in Simcoe County is turning heads on the field.

Brothers Tyler, 8, and Taysen Khan, 5, are avid soccer players who created shoe sketches. These sketches led to the creation of the N-R-G Spark design soccer cleats that the family is now marketing.

N-R-G stands for 'No Rest Given,' and the young creators say the NRG Spark shoe has a more comfortable toe, is waterproof, laceless, and slips on and off the foot easily. Each pair sells for roughly $60.

Tyler and Taysen say the shoes have helped them in their game.

"Whenever I play soccer, I get lots of goals in just a matter of seconds," said Tyler Khan. Tyler Khan, 8, and his brother, Taysen, 5, hold a pair of NRG Spark soccer cleats in Innisfil on July, 18, 2024. (K.C. Colby/CTV Barrie)

The boys parents say that when the boys brought this idea to them, they encouraged the pair to pursue it.

"When they came to me, I was extremely excited and said yes, go for it. How we're going to do it, I don't know, but it doesn't hurt to try," said Tricia Khan, Tyler and Taysen's mother.

After months of research, the Khan family worked together and embraced the challenge of crafting the perfect pair of cleats.

"Tyler loves this, and Taysen loves it, and I'm happy they're part of this process, so when you buy a pair of these shoes, you're getting a part of our energy," said Rejean Khan, Tyler and Tayson's father.

The Khan family say the shoe is made overseas, but all decisions are made around the dinner table at their family home.

Sizes range from 1 to 6.