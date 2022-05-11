Brother and sister duo celebrate first big lottery win

Two siblings decided to team up to purchase a Lotto Max ticket, and it paid off.

Kurk Roberts, of Newmarket, and his sister Chanel Goodwin, of Alliston, picked up their lottery ticket at the Zehrs on King Street in Alliston for the March 11 draw and were thrilled to learn they had won with Max Millions.

"This is our first big win," Roberts said.

Maxmillions are played alongside the main Lotto Max draw whenever the jackpot reaches $50 million, with several prizes worth $1 million.

Lotto Max ticket holders are automatically entered for a chance to win Max Millions at no additional cost.

"It was my birthday, and I was amazed," Goodwin said of checking the ticket on the OLG app.

Goodwin said she was initially in disbelief. "I called Kurk to check it himself and confirm the win."

"I was shocked when I checked the ticket," he said.

The siblings plan to get some home improvements done and take a family vacation with their winnings.

CLAIMING YOUR PRIZE

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the centre in Toronto.

Prize appointments are limited for claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90; OLG suggests submitting those online or mailing them.

Ticket holders with prizes over $50,000 should call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss prize claim options with an OLG representative.