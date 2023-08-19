Bridge work to close parts of HWY. 400 overnight in Barrie
Motorists will experience a detour during their commute on Saturday night as The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) plans to close the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 400.
The closures will see crews demolish the Sunnidale Road bridge from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.
The closure will include a stretch of roadway from Dunlop Street, Bayfield Street, and the ramps on the bridge's south and north sides.
The planned highway closure is part of a highway widening project and plans to build a new Sunnidale road bridge in 2024.
