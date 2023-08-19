Bridge work to close parts of HWY. 400 overnight in Barrie

Bridge work begins on parts of HWY. 400 in Barrie (CTV News/ Jonathan Guignard) Bridge work begins on parts of HWY. 400 in Barrie (CTV News/ Jonathan Guignard)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver