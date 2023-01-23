Breakfast-To-Go program moves out of the cold

The Breakfast-To-Go program is run by volunteers from six local Barrie churches. Jan. 23, 2023 (Source: Rev. Susan Eagle) The Breakfast-To-Go program is run by volunteers from six local Barrie churches. Jan. 23, 2023 (Source: Rev. Susan Eagle)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver