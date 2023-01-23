Breakfast-To-Go program moves out of the cold

Ryan's Hope is on the move, shifting its Breakfast-To-Go program, which provides food every morning to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Barrie, inside Trinity Anglican Church from outside Collier Street United Church on Monday.

"It is good to know that both volunteers and those eating breakfast will be inside after two years outside in all kinds of weather," said Rina Krans, a volunteer at Breakfast-To-Go and Busby Centre.

"For the marginalized, that cup of coffee, the muffin, the granola bar, etc., with the caring smile help to make the day a bit more tolerable. Our friends wait for us each morning and say 'Thank you' and 'God bless you' all the time. The fact that I may have encouraged one person to face the day again is worth my effort," Krans said.

The program serves breakfast seven days a week for one hour starting at 8 a.m.

The new location is wheelchair accessible, with a ramp located on Collier Street for easy access.

Ryan's Hope is a non-profit in Barrie that supports people experiencing homelessness and those living with mental health and substance abuse issues.