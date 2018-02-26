

CTV Barrie





A break-in suspect trying to flee from officers is accused of stealing a Barrie police cruiser and driving it all the way to Innisfil.

Officers were called to the Canadian Tire on Mapleview Drive West on Monday, at around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators arrived to three suspects loading several televisions into the back of a vehicle. Two suspects fled on foot, and according to police, the other hopped into one of the cruisers and drove away.

Using the cruiser’s GPS, investigators were able to locate the vehicle abandoned on Innisfil Beach Road.

The stolen cruiser was found in Helen Downing’s driveway.

"There were about nine police cars out here. We didn't know what was going on and I said to him [her husband] there's a car parked beside ours in the driveway," she says.

The suspect was located nearby. Kevin Lamoureaux, 38, is facing several charges, including theft, flight from police and dangerous driving. A man and a woman are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.